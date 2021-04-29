Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals announced a contribution of Rs 7.5 crores towards coronavirus relief in India, with players, owners and team management raising the funds.

The immediate focus of the initiative will be on helping people get oxygen, the acute shortage of which has compounded the national health crisis. They will be working along with the team’s philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation in partnership with the British Asian Trust, the franchise said in a statement.

India has been battling an unprecedented surge of Covid-19 over the last few weeks, with daily record caseload rise and a near breakdown of the healthcare system.

BAT’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency “Oxygen for India” appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain, the RR release said.

The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan.

The franchise said that having the team owners and its players come together enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has.