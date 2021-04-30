India and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced their contribution towards Covid-19 relief work.

Dhawan said that he will be contribute Rs 20 lakh plus money from all post-match individual awards he receives during the season to Mission Oxygen.

On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar had also announced his contribution towards that charity.

Also read: Sunil Chhetri to hand over Twitter account to ‘real-life captains’ for Covid-19 relief

Statement from Shikhar Dhawan: “We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out. “Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It’s now my turn to give back to the people of this country. “I will be making a donation of Rs 20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen. “I would like to thank all the tireless frontline workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt. I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols — wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary. “Together, we will win.” — via Twitter

Unadkat said 10% of his IPL salary will be contributed to help Covid-19 patients who need essential medical resources as India battles an unprecedented health crisis.

The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for Rs 3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account.

“I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!,” Unadkat tweeted.

“Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are to be in this position to play cricket,” Unadkat wrote.

“I also know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both.”

Staging the IPL amid the unprecedented health crisis has led to global criticism.

Unadkat said: “I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly it is difficult to stay away from family and friends in this situation.

“All I feel is that this game brings a much needed distraction and brings joy for many. My heart goes to all those affected in this time. Please be strong.”

Unadkat urged people to get vaccinated and contribute in this fight against the pandemic.

“Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic, contribute and help each in whatever way we can,” he said.

“I am contributing my part as well. Please get vaccinated whenever you can, take care and stay safe. We shall overcome this together.”

Earlier, his team Rajasthan Royals had contributed Rs 7.5 crores to help India fight the pandemic, while Delhi Capitals also contributed Rs 1.5 crores for the cause.

Punjab Kings’ Nicolas Pooran has also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to India’s COVID-19 battle.

Other cricketers who have announced contributions include Pat Cummins and Brett Lee. Australian media personnel also announced their donation on Friday.

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation https://t.co/XK7VHCy7EL Please support in any way you can — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) April 30, 2021

With PTI inputs