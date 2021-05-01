Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, who became the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world after taking up the sport in her 60s, died on Friday after battling Covid-19. She was 89 and was being treated at a hospital in Meerut since April 26.

“She has left me, Chandro where have you gone?,” her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who is also one of the oldest female sharp shooters, wrote on her Twitter page.

करत-करत अभ्यास के जड़मति होत सुजान । रसरी आवत-जात के, सिल पर परत निशान ।। pic.twitter.com/phVtGLbHSR — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) April 3, 2021

Tomar, who was nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’ for her exploits, was hospitalised after complaining of difficulty in breathing. Tests revealed she had contracted Covid-19.

Hailing from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, Tomar was over 60 years when she picked up the gun for the first time. She went on to win many national competitions for veterans and her life inspired the Bollywood movie Saand ki Aankh.

Tomar was 15 when she got married and took to shooting after she was well over 65.

It all started with a chance visit to a shooting club when her grand-daughter expressed a desire to pursue the sport. Tomar picked up the gun and took a shot while at the club and hit the bull’s eye, impressing the club coach.

Tomar went on to take part in several competitions along with her sister-in-law Prakashi, who was also depicted in the movie inspired by their lives.

While the men at home objected to their shooting, they were helped by their sons, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and daughters, including active trap shooter Seema Tomar, as they would quietly sneak out of the house to practice the sport at a nearby range.

Many prominent people condoled her death, including sports minister Kiren Rijiju and actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played her in the biopic.

I'm deeply saddened by tragic demise of our most lovable Dadi Chandro Tomar ji. She was inspiration for millions and will continue to inspire forever. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lsa12up9Oc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2021

❤️🙏 Sisters in arms ... aap dono ka rishta, pyaar aur zindagi hamare liye bahut badi seekh rahegi dadi. #ShooterDadiForever #ChandroAurPrakashi https://t.co/kJgWQ33Lci — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Olympians – boxer Akhil Kumar, who personally knew Tomar, wrote: “...God, please have mercy. One more tragic news.. Winner of many national awards, the free-spirited dadi ‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar has lost her battle with corona. My heartfelt condolences and tributes.”

ये कोरोना ही है या कुछ और,, अब तो संदेह ही होने लगा है.. भगवान अब तो कुछ कृपा करो..



एक और दुखद खबर.. कई राष्ट्रीय एवॉर्ड विजेता जिंदादिल दादी शूटर "दादी चंद्रो तोमर" का कोरोना से निधन हो गया है...



अश्रुपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि दादी को.. pic.twitter.com/HMQ6Z2NW09 — Akhil kumar (@Akhilkumarboxer) April 30, 2021

Unconsolable loss! Our beloved “Shooter Dadi” is no more! Chandro Tomar, the epitome of courage and determination for many ( Sand Ki Ankh fame ) breathed her last fighting Corona. May her undying spirit inspire 1000 of girls to take up sports from the remotest parts! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/64paAQaJGR — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) April 30, 2021

Your courage, deeds and life inspire many. You have taught generations to live life on your own terms with hard work & passion, may we all uphold your legacy @realshooterdadi 🙏🏼

My deepest condolences to the family and near & dear ones of ‘Shooter Dadi’. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYejOrES2K — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) April 30, 2021

I am deeply saddened and again shocked after listening that we lost our another gem.

Dadi Chandro Tomar was Inspiration for many youngsters. You will be missed Dadi.

RIP Dadi 🙏#ShooterDadi #ChandroTomar — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 30, 2021

“The courage with which she fought patriarchy and popularised shooting, will inspire generations to come. May god bless her soul and give strength to her family,” said Olympic-bound shooter Sanjeev Rajput in his tribute.

स्त्री अधिकारों की चैंपियन श्रीमती. चंद्रो तोमर उर्फ 'शूटर दादी' आज नहीं रहीं।

जिस साहस से उन्होंने पितृसत्ता को चुनौती दी और एक खेल के रूप में शूटिंग को आगे बढ़ाया, वह आने वाली कई पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे। pic.twitter.com/koJXnmNExm — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) April 30, 2021

Dadi Chandro Tomar was the coolest Dadi and an inspiration for many. My condolences to her family and well wishers.

Om Shanti Dadi . pic.twitter.com/P5rA03gkJ1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2021

