IPL 2021, SRH vs RR live blog: Williamson wins toss, SRH to bowl first
All the live updates from the game between RR and SRH.
Live updates
Playing XIs: Three changes for SRH as Nabi, Bhuvi and Samad are back. Warner, Suchit and Kaul miss out on this one. Two changes for RR as Unadkat gets a rest and Tyagi comes in. Anuj Rawat is making his debut in place of Shivam Dube.
Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, A Rawat, D Miller, R Parag, R Tewatia, C Morris, K Tyagi, C Sakariya, M Rahman
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: A Samad, J Bairstow, K Williamson, M Pandey, V Shankar, M Nabi, K Jadhav, R Khan, S Sharma, B Kumar, K Ahmed
Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they will have a bowl first. Williamson confirms that Warner will sit out. Bhuvneshwar is back too.
2:46 pm: Tom Moody has confirmed that ex-skipper David Warner won’t be part of the SRH playing XI today.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals. The campaigns of both teams are in complete shambles and they will square off today trying to find some form and consistency going into the second phase of the Indian Premier League.
Ahead of the clash, SRH took over the captaincy from David Warner and handed it to Kane Williamson. The franchise, in their media release, also said that they will change their overseas combination for RR clash.
The Royals have won two out of their six matches so far while the SunRisers have one victory from six games. No wonder, RR are placed seventh while SRH occupied the bottom slot in the IPL 2021 points table.