Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings confirmed on Sunday that their skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The franchise made the announcement on social media, saying the 29-year-old complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and didn’t respond to medication.

“He (Rahul) was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” wrote PBKS in a statement.

According to PTI, Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul’s absence, starting with Sunday’s match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

Rahul is the top run-scorer in IPL 2021 at the moment, having notched-up 331 runs in seven innings with four half-centuries.

Punjab Kings are currently fifth on the points table with three wins from four matches.