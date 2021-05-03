Three members of the Chennai Super Kings non-playing staff have tested positive for Covid-19, ESPNCricinfo reported on Monday.

The results are from the latest round of testing on Sunday and do not include any players that are currently in New Delhi.

The members have exited the bio-bubble and will now spend ten days in isolation. They will only be allowed to re-enter the bubble after two negative tests that will be conducted after ten days, the report added.

Earlier in the day, two players from Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad leading to KKR’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore being rescheduled.

Chennai Super Kings who beat Mumbai Indians on Saturday won’t be in action till Wednesday when they face Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The BCCI or CSK are yet to confirm the development and there is no official word on a probable change to CSK’s scheduled match against RR.