Two members in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday has been rescheduled, PTI reported.

A report by The Age, an Australian publication, had said that that the Kolkata Knight Riders team was isolating after multiple players fell ill.

The BCCI or IPL is yet to officially confirm the development.

“Two members of the contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 but we are waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier,” a BCCI source told PTI.

While there have been positive cases in relation to the IPL before, those were before players entered the bio-secure bubbles and were able to isolate themselves beforehand during the quarantine period. This is the first reported case of a positive test inside the teams’ bio-secure environments.

According to ESPNCricinfo, one of the members who has tested positive had gone to a hospital recently for a shoulder scan. The report added that apart from the two players, the rest of the the KKR contingent’s latest tests have come out clear.

KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The DC camp would have to be tested and anyone else who came in contact with the two members would have to be traced, the source told PTI.

India is in the midst of an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 and the health-care infrastructure across the country struggling to cope with the case load amid shortage of oxygen supply and essential medicines.

On Monday, India registered a slight drop in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, logging 3,68,147 new infections. With this, the overall cases count climbed to 19,925,604 in the country since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,417 to 2,18,959.

The IPL is being played inside a bio-secure bubble and with teams playing at only two venues at a given time. The two cities currently in operation are Delhi and Ahmedabad, both hit by the pandemic, and there have been questions over the tournament continuing especially in the national capital. A few players and officials have withdrawn from the event.

