Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, a day after the Indian Premier League team’s bowling coach L Balaji returned a positive.

This was later confirmed by Hussey’s manager Neil Maxwell, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 2021 edition of the T20 league was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble. CSK was one of four teams to have confirmed positive cases, with a team travel staff member testing positive as well.

Official: IPL 2021 postponed after multiple cases of Covid-19 reported in bio-bubbles

According to sources quotes by PTI, Hussey’s sample was sent for retesting and came out positive a second time. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had also testes positive in the first round but returned a negative test later.

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said Hussey’s Covid-19 symptoms are relatively mild.

“He is in a stint of isolation in his hotel room for around 10 days. He has good support systems around him. He is in pretty good spirits,” was quoted as saying by Hockley.

On Monday, CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to the postponement of two IPL games earlier in the week, before the indefinite suspension.

The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19 along with Delhi Capitals’ veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

With PTI Inputs