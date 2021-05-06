Mumbai Indians on Thursday said that their local stars are on their way home while the franchise has also ensured a safe passage for its Australian contingent to Maldives along with Sri Lankan head coach Mahela Jaywardene, who also will be quarantining there.

The five-time IPL champions posted a series of tweets and shared the travel plans of their players and support staff.

“Indian players have embarked on their journey back to their hometowns. All Covid-19 related travel and safety protocols have been diligently adhered.

“Mumbai and Ahmedabad based players and support staff members will return home via Ahmedabad on a charter flight. The cabin crew has completed seven days quarantine at the team hotel in Delhi,” the franchise stated.

“Australian players and support staff members will fly to Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14-day quarantine stay in Maldives before flying them back to Australia,” it said.

The franchise has two Australian players – hard-hitting batsman Chris Lynn and pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

“Head coach Mahela Jayawardene will also complete his quarantine in Maldives before returning to Sri Lanka,” it added.

🇳🇿 🇿🇦 🇹🇹 Players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by MI. — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 6, 2021

The players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by the franchise.

Among its foreigners, while swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard is from the West Indies, opener Quinton De Kock hails from South Africa. Pacer Trent Boult and bowling coach Shane Bond are from New Zealand.

