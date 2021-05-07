Field Watch Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus with over 3.5 lakh daily cases. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Screenshot/Virat Kohli Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.I urge you all to join our movement. Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Coronavirus Sports and Coronavirus Read Comments