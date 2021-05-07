Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has tested negative for Covid-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

Australian media outlets reported that Hussey can join fellow countrymen in Maldives if he returns another negative test.

“He tested negative before getting on an air ambulance from Delhi to Chennai (on Thursday). He is doing fine. All other overseas personnel have left, head coach Stephen Fleming will be flying out tomorrow,” said Viswanathan.

Hussey and CSK bowling coach L Balaji were among the prominent non-playing staff to test positive when the IPL was indefinitely suspended on Tuesday, following multiple Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. The coaches both flew together to Chennai in an air ambulance.

The Australian contingent, comprising players, coaches and commentators, flew to Maldives on Thursday to serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight back home.

Australia has banned flights from India until May 15 due to a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Hussey said he is grateful to his IPL franchise for taking good care of him.

“I’m resting well and I’m feeling stronger. I’m hugely appreciative of what CSK have already done and are doing for me,” he was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s horrific what’s taking place in India at the moment with the pandemic and I’ve been blessed with the great support I have received.

“I’m grateful for all the messages of support from cricket fans in India and Australia,” he said in a statement.

Change of plans for Kane and Co

Kane Williamson and three other New Zealanders on Friday flew to Maldives in a departure from their original plan, as they were not feeling comfortable staying in Covid-19 hotspot Delhi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Williamson, Chennai Super King’s Mitchell Santer and Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Kyle Jamison and CSK physio Tommy Simsek took a commercial flight to Maldives.

The four were originally supposed to stay in Delhi in a mini bio-bubble till May 10 and take a flight to the UK ahead of the Test series in England and World Test Championship final against India from June 18.

“Kane and few others from New Zealand were not feeling safe in Delhi because of the COVID situation there. That is why they decided to fly to Maldvies,” a Sunrisers Hyderabad official told PTI.

Another Test regular Trent Boult has flown back to New Zealand with the rest of the IPL contingent and will join the team in the UK after spending a week with his family.

Though there is a travel ban from India, New Zealand is allowing its citizens to return home with a mandatory two weeks quarantine.