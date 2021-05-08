Former India hockey player and coach MK Kaushik on Saturday died after battling Covid-19 for the past three weeks, PTI. He was 66.

On Saturday, India lost two revered hockey stars, Ravinder Pal Singh and Kaushik, who were both members of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side

Kaushik had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home in Delhi.

“He was shifted to ventilator this morning but passed away just now,” his son Ehsan told PTI.

Expressing Hockey India’s condolences to Kaushik’s family, federation president Gyanendro Ningombam said, “We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends. His contributions to Indian hockey is unmatched and he will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

Arjuna Awardee Kaushik had coached both men’s and women’s teams during the 1990s and 2000s. Under his coaching, the Indian men’s hockey team won the gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games and the Indian women’s hockey team won bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006. He was also the assistant coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, who won the Asian Games Gold in 2014.

He received the Arjuna Award in 1998, before being honoured with the Dronacharya award in 2002.

Earlier on Saturday, news broke of another member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, as Ravinder Pal Singh died aged 60 in Lucknow after battling Covid-19 for nearly two weeks.

Singh was admitted at the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the virus, reported PTI.

According to family sources, Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to non-Covid ward on Thursday after testing negative. But his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday and he was put on a ventilator.

India is battling a devastating second wave of Covid-19 pandemic which is causing 3000 deaths everyday. The country on Saturday recorded 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,18,92,676 since the pandemic broke out. This is the fourth time after May 1, when the case count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbed by 4,187 deaths to 2,38,270.

Hockey India griefs the loss of Mr. M. K. Kaushik, Gold Medal winning Olympian and former Coach of the Indian Hockey Team.

He inspired many generations of hockey players,first as a player & then a coach.A fine winger and a finer coach,he will always live in our memories.Bangkok Asian Games Gold medalist Coach

Really sad day for Indian hockey and Indian sport. Two legends have passed away in a single day succumbing to covid-19 complications - Ravinder Pal Singh and MK Kaushik. Both were 1980 Moscow Olympics Hockey Gold medallists.

Again a sad day for Indian Hockey. We lost MK Kaushik ji, member of the Indian Hockey Team that won gold at 1980 Moscow Olympic. He also coached the 1998 Asian Games men's team & 2002 Commonwealth Games Women's team. Both teams won Gold.

SAI learns with great sorrow about the demise of Shri MK Kaushik, a member of India's victorious hockey team at the 1980 Olympics. After his playing career, he became an accomplished coach leading the men to the 1998 Asian Games gold & women to the 2002 Commonwealth Games gold.

Really sad day for Indian hockey and Indian sport. Two legends have passed away in a single day succumbing to covid-19 complications - Ravinder Pal Singh and MK Kaushik. Both were 1980 Moscow Olympics Hockey Gold medallists. Kaushik Saab was a real dazzling forward.

If you ever watched MK Kaushik play or coach teams or heard him speak about the sport that he loved so much, you will be moved to tears that he is no more. Indian sport, not just hockey, is poorer. His humility and vision were standout traits.

Covid-19 continues to chip away at our lives. 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-winning stalwarts Ravinder Pal Singh & MK Kaushik pass on. Two fine hockey players and passionate coaches. Kaushik as a coach was among my first teachers when I started out as a journalist.

We are shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of hockey Olympian and coach M K Kaushik and convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.



The 66-year-old Kaushik was a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning Indian team.



Rest in Peace! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O29eZsl2af — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 8, 2021