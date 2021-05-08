With cases of Covid-19 continuing to increase in the state, Chennai Super Kings said on Saturday that the franchise is delivering 450 Oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government.

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu announces two-week lockdown. Here is a list of what is not allowed

India on Saturday recorded 4,187 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest ever since the pandemic broke out last year, as a fierce second wave continued to overwhelm the country’s hospitals. With this, the toll rose to 2,38,270. The country recorded 4,01,078 new cases in 24 hours

“CSKCL (Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited) Director R Srinivasan handed over an Oxygen concentrator to recently sworn-in Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday in the presence of Rupa Gurunath, President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association,” the franchise said in a statement.

“Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week,” the three-time IPL-winning side added.

The concentrators are being delivered for the benefit of Covid-19 patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation-run care centres.

For the love of Namma Tamil Nadu, we are doing our bit by procuring 450 Oxygen concentrators to @chennaicorp, through Bhoomika trust.

Read: https://t.co/25o8q3gmff



We are in this together 💛#StayHome #StaySafe #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/tkZpISatEb — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2021

“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” CSK CEO Mr KS Viswanathan said.

The TN government on Saturday imposed a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks starting from May 10, amid the worsening coronavirus situation, reported PTI. The restrictions will be in effect from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24.

Chief Minister Stalin said the restrictions were being imposed because of “unavoidable reasons” as Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single day spike of Covid-19 cases and fatalities on Saturday, with 27,397 new infections and 241 deaths.

The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended on Tuesday after four players and two support staffs from four different teams tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubble.