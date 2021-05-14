TENNIS Watch: Rafael Nadal saves match points to overcome Denis Shapovalov in epic Rome fightback Nine-time champion Nadal had to save two match points against Shapovalov in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) battle over nearly 3 hours and 30 minutes. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP Play Italian Open: Nadal beats Shapovalov in three-set epic, Thiem knocked out by SonegoRafa won this match...🤯#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/0MMIeaFjqo— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal Denis Shapovalov Italian Open tennis Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments