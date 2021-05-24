Manchester City kicked of their Premier League title party in style with a 5-0 demolition of Everton but emotions ran high as club legend Sergio Aguero marked his final league game for the club with a late brace.

Aguero who is City’s all-time leading goalscorer has helped the club win five league titles in his time becoming the league’s all-time leading foreign goalscorer.

It was thus a fitting end for the Argentine who celebrated the title triumph with his teammates.

However, for manager Pep Guardiola the emotions took over as he was asked to speak about Aguero.

“He’s so nice, he’s so special. He helped me a lot here. We cannot replace,” an emotional Guardiola said in his post-match interview to Sky Sports.

