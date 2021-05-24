The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday said it will distribute 2000 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to various medical organisations to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The second wave of the pandemic has caused unprecedented health crisis in India with thousands losing their lives, which has caused a shortage of medical facilities such as oxygen and medicines.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced that it will contribute 10-Litre 2000 oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic,” the BCCI said in a release.

“The nation has been hit by an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus with demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessing a major spike.

“Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic,” it further stated.

During the first wave, the BCCI had contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM Cares fund last year.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

“The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country,” Secretary Jay Shah said.

“We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated.”

“In times of crisis, the cricketing community has always come forward to lend support. It is heartening to see everyone coming together and doing their bit,” treasurer Arun Dhumal said.

“We believe these oxygen concentrators will boost healthcare infrastructure and be vital in providing critical oxygen when levels deplete rapidly,” he added.

