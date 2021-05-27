Villarreal beat Manchester United after an epic penalty shootout to win the Europa League in dramatic fashion after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

It was the club’s first-ever European title in their century-old history.

Unai Emery’s side started on the back foot but took the lead in the 29th minute through Gerard Moreno. However, United levelled matters just after the break when Edinson Cavani found the back of the net in the 55th minute.

United pushed hard for a winning goal but Villarreal held firm to take the final to extra time where Villarreal showed more energy out of the two sides but couldn’t create too many goalscoring chances.

Eventually, all eleven players scored from the spot as Villarreal triumphed after David de Gea’s effort was saved.

Here are some reactions to the epic final.

#EuropaLeagueFinal #UELfinal



VILLARREAL ARE CHAMPIONS!



Rather dull 120 minutes followed by an incredible penalty shootout that went till 10-10 with every player scoring. It was then down to the goalkeepers, Rulli scored and de Gea missed. First European trophy for Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/fi4rWVnq8f — The Field (@thefield_in) May 26, 2021

🏆 Villarreal's name on a major European trophy for the first time!#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/l0DU6i8QtK — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 26, 2021

No matter the competition.

No matter the result.



We win, lose and draw together. United.#MUFC | #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/ZvRJ3CzEJc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2021

Congratulations to @Eng_Villarreal on winning the Europa League. An extraordinary achievement. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 26, 2021

The entire team won that.

A familiar line that’s actually true this time.

All eleven score.

Bonkers. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) May 26, 2021

Unai Emery has now won the #UEL four times, the most by any manager in the history of the UEL/UEFA Cup.



This is his competition. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R5XMB53VK3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 26, 2021

Sevilla 2013-14: 5th in La Liga. Win Europa League.

Sevilla 2014-15. 5th in La Liga. Win Europa League.

Sevilla 2015-16. 7th in La Liga. Win Europa League.

Villlarreal in 2020-21. 7th in La Liga. Win Europa League.



Emery's two most recent jobs in Spain have been....similar... — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) May 26, 2021

6/7 - Manchester United have lost six of their last seven penalty shootouts in all competitions, beating only Rochdale in a third round League Cup tie in September 2019 during this period. Heartbreak. #UELfinal — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2021

The last four UEFA Cup/UEL Finals between Spanish and English teams:



🇪🇸 2006: Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough

🇪🇸 2010: Atlético 2-1 Fulham

🇪🇸 2016: Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool

🇪🇸 2021: Villarreal 1-1 Man Utd (Villarreal won on 11-10 on penalties)



Spanish dominance continues. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/KhtGiCjscs — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 26, 2021

The beautiful game creates another beautiful moment 💛 pic.twitter.com/UmlrGGr3yh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2021

Roberto Bautista Agut, one of the few tennis players with a partnership with a football club, happy for Villarreal. He played there as a kid till U14 https://t.co/76gA3uLDKr pic.twitter.com/B5L3AN5C9F — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 26, 2021

In 2013 Villarreal youth players Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza were among the fans storming the pitch to celebrate, as Bruno Soriano led the club back to LaLiga



Tonight Bruno will celebrate, as Pau Torres and Pedraza lift Villarreal’s first ever trophypic.twitter.com/e8eNZcfpM0 — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) May 26, 2021

Only two teams in the 21st century have won the Europa League without losing a game:



𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗲𝗮 (𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴/𝟭𝟵)

WWWWWDWWWWWWDD🏆



𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭)

WWWDWWWWWWWWWD🏆



Unai Emery took that 2019 defeat personally. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/mtWOOreyxB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 26, 2021

That was a Rulli Rulli good penalty shootout 🙃 #UELfinal — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) May 26, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given a proper schooling by Unai Emery. Villarreal had no right to win that trophy, to beat a team with better players as they did against Man United but they had a manager with a plan. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) May 26, 2021