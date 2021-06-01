India’s Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor of Croatia sailed into the men’s doubles second round at the French Open with a straight-set win over Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann of Germany on Tuesday.

The Indo-Croat pair took just an hour and one minute to win 6-4, 6-2 in their tournament opener. Bopanna and Skugor broke their opponents once in the first set and twice in the second to wrap up in style.

They will next take on the winners of another first round match between American duo of Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe and eight seeds Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Poland’s Lukasz Kubot.

Divij Sharan, the other Indian in the men’s draw, will start his campaign on Wednesday. He is partnering Federico Delbonis and they will take on Australia’s Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur.

