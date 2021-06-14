Novak Djokovic said he never had doubts about launching a dramatic fightback from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s French Open final and claim a 19th Grand Slam title and become the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice.

The world No 1 triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.

His victory over four hours followed having to also play four hours to beat 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday.

“I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions, it was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it,” said the 34-year-old Djokovic.

“It was an electric atmosphere. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this journey.”

Djokovic is now just one Major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Here’s a look at some of the key stats in men’s tennis after Djokovic’s latest triumph:

Most Grand Slam men’s singles titles (all time) Player Titles Roger Federer 20 Rafael Nadal 20 Novak Djokovic 19 Pete Sampras 14 Roy Emerson 12

Players who won every Major more than on once Roy Emerson Rod Laver Novak Djokovic Australian Open (6) Australian Open (3) Australian Open (9) French open (2) French open (2)

French open (2) Wimbledon (2) Wimbledon (4) Wimbledon (5) Us Open (2) Us Open (2) Us Open (3)

Comebacks from 0-2 in Major finals (Open Era) Players Tournament Score Novak Djokovic d. Stefanos Tsitsipas 2021 Roland Garros 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Dominic Thiem d. Alexander Zverev 2020 US Open 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) Gaston Gaudio d. Guillermo Coria 2004 Roland Garros 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6 Andre Agassi d. Andrei Medvedev 1999 Roland Garros 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 Ivan Lendl d. John McEnroe 1984 Roland Garros 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5 Bjorn Borg d. Manuel Orantes 1974 Roland Garros 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 Courtesy ATP

Comebacks from 0-2 down in a #RolandGarros men's singles final:



1946 - Bernard d. Drobny

1962 - Laver d. Emerson

1974 - Borg d. Orantes

1984 - Lendl d. McEnroe

1999 - Agassi d. Medvedev

2004 - Gaudio d. Coria

2021 - Djokovic d. Tsitsipas — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) June 13, 2021

Most five-set matches won in Grand Slams (all-time)



🇷🇸 Djokovic - 32

🇨🇭 Federer - 30

🇺🇸 Sampras - 29#RolandGarros — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 13, 2021

A journey through two decades (!) of Grand Slam domination 🧐 pic.twitter.com/OULHwfSV5k — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 13, 2021

Federer, Nadal & Djokovic’s record in Grand Slam finals vs. 1st-time Slam finalists: 12-2.



Lone losses: Wawrinka def. Nadal, 2014 AO. Stan played great that whole fortnight but also, a back injury for Rafa.



2009 USO: Del Potro def. Federer. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) June 13, 2021

Since July 2003 (when Roger Federer won his maiden GS title), 8 players have won 12 titles, while the Big three (Federer-Nadal-Djokovic) have won 59 titles!#RolandGarros #RolandGarros2021 #FrenchIpenfinal #FrenchOpen2021 https://t.co/tOZ1dGVkpZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 13, 2021

#RolandGarros champion @DjokerNole lost 6 sets en route to the title, which ties the most sets he's lost en route to any of his 19 Grand Slam championships.



Djokovic also lost 6 sets en route to the 2014 @Wimbledon title. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 13, 2021

