Serena Williams brushed off a second-set blip to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 against Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday and move into the third round.

The match, despite the vast gulf in rankings between the players, was an entertaining one. Williams had to refocus after missing out on crucial moments in the second set as Buzarenescu, currently ranked 148 but a former top 30 player, showed superb temperament. Even a third set that had a 6-1 scoreline produced some scintillating points, like the one below that had both the players smiling.

The American, seeded seventh, will play compatriot Danielle Collins for a last-16 berth as she looks for a fourth French Open crown, but first since 2015.