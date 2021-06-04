Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in the French Open third round on Friday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces the first real test of his title credentials against John Isner.

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are also in action, while Victoria Azarenka will be looking to extend her best Roland Garros run since 2015.

The 39-year-old Williams saw yet another of her potential title rivals exit the tournament on Thursday, as world number one Ashleigh Barty hobbled out during the second round with a hip injury.

After Naomi Osaka’s shock withdrawal, Simona Halep failing to start the tournament through injury and early losses for Bianca Andreescu and Angelique Kerber, none of the players who have beaten Williams in Grand Slam finals since her last title in the 2017 Australian Open are still in the competition.

Here’s the order of play in the main courts. Seeds denoted in []. All matches start at 1100 hrs local time (1430 hrs IST) except ones on the main court (1200 hrs local time / 1530 hrs IST). Other times mentioned are local timings.

Court Philippe CHATRIER

1 WS 3rd round Victoria AZARENKA (BLR)[15] vs Madison KEYS (USA)[23] followed by

2 MS 3rd round Alexander ZVEREV (GER) [6] vs Laslo DJERE (SRB) followed by

Not before 1600 hrs

3 WS 3rd round Serena WILLIAMS (USA)[7] vs Danielle COLLINS (USA) followed by

Not before 2100hrs

4 MS 3rd round Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE) [5] vs John ISNER (USA) [31]

Court Suzanne LENGLEN

1 WS 3rd round Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [21] vs Elena VESNINA (RUS) followed by

2 MS 3rd round Fabio FOGNINI (ITA) [27] vs Federico DELBONIS (ARG)

3 MS 3rd round Reilly OPELKA (USA)[32] vs Daniil MEDVEDEV (RUS) [2]

4 WS 3rd round Polona HERCOG (SLO) vs Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [20]

Court Simonne MATHIEU

1 WS 3rd round Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS) [31] vs Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)[3] followed by

2 MS 3rd round Kei NISHIKORI (JPN) vs Henri LAAKSONEN (SUI)

3 MS 3rd round Steve JOHNSON (USA) vs Pablo CARRENO BUSTA (ESP) [12]

4 WS 3rd round Paula BADOSA (ESP) [33] vs Ana BOGDAN (ROU)

Court 14

1 MS 3rd round Casper RUUD (NOR)[15] vs Alejandro DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP) followed by

2 WS 3rd round Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU) vs Daria KASATKINA (RUS)

Here’s the complete order of play in all courts for day 6.

(With AFP inputs)