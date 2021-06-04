Play

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said he was “ready to go deep” at the French Open after he continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas to reach the third round on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who is looking to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four majors multiple times, won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

“I’m playing well, feeling great. I’m ready to go deep in this tournament,” said the top seed after victory in his 350th Grand Slam match.

“Hopefully that’s going to be the case, but I’ll take it match by match, and so far the two matches that I have played have been played on a high quality.”

Djokovic will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis for a place in the second week.

The 2016 Roland Garros champion has won all three of his meetings with Berankis, including in last year’s second round in Paris.

Cuevas tested Djokovic at times on Thursday with his creative shot-making, but the Serbian star saved eight of nine break points and hit 31 winners in a solid display.

“I’m pleased with the performance today, particularly against I think a very good player, specialist on clay, someone I have never faced before, has got a lot of spin,” added Djokovic.

Djokovic is seeded to meet 13-time winner Rafael Nadal, who he lost to in the final last October, in the last four, and Roger Federer in the quarters.

