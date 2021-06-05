Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that the current unit led by Virat Kohli is the best ever produced in the history of Indian cricket.

India will be competing in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand and have finished as the No. 1-ranked Test side for five years in a row. They have a splendid record at home and have also registered consecutive Test series wins in Australia.

“Comparisons are always a little bit difficult but I think this is probably the finest Indian team that we have seen. It’s such a well-balanced team. It’s got champion batsmen, it’s got champion fast bowlers, fabulous spinners. They’ve got a very good wicketkeeper. A young wicketkeeper who is going to dominate world cricket for a long, long time,” Gavaskar said on the Analyst Show in YouTube.

You can watch the entire free-wheeling chat below: