Novak Djokovic cruised into the French Open last 16 for the 12th consecutive year with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lithuania’s 93rd-ranked Ricardas Berankis on Saturday.

The world No 1 will take on Italian 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the quarter-finals

Musetti defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets Saturday to reach the last 16 on his Grand Slam debut.

The 19-year-old Musetti overcame 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 after taking his fifth match point to become only the sixth man since 2000 to make the last 16 at his first major.

More to follow

With AFP Inputs