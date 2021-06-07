After a chaotic opening week in Paris, the action rolls at French Open minus Serena Williams and Roger Federer and a whole host of other seeds. On Monday, the defending champions return to court.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have their trysts with the future of tennis as the French Open moves on from the exits of Federer and Williams.

World number one Djokovic, chasing a 19th Grand Slam title, faces 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti who is in his first Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal, the 13-time champion in Paris and edging towards a record 21st major, also tackles an Italian 19-year-old in the shape of Jannik Sinner who he beat in the quarter-finals in 2020.

With Federer having withdrawn to rest his knees before Wimbledon, yet another Italian, Matteo Berrettini has a free pass to the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris, is bidding to be the first man in more than half a century to win all four majors on multiple occasions.

He will next face a player who has become just the sixth man since 2000 to make the fourth round of a major on his debut.

“I really like how he plays. He’s got a lot of firepower from both forehand and backhand,” Djokovic said ahead of a first meeting with Musetti.

Thanks to Musetti and Sinner, it is the first men’s French Open to feature two teenagers at this stage since 2006, when Djokovic and Gael Monfils reached the second week.

Although Nadal defeated Sinner in the quarter-finals at last year’s delayed French Open, he expects a much tougher assignment on Monday.

“Jannik is not the best fourth round. Without a doubt, he’s a dangerous one,” said Nadal who is in the last 16 at the Slams for the 50th time.

While both Djokovic and Nadal can reach the quarter-finals for the 15th time, should Musetti and Sinner upset the odds, it will be the first time in history that three Italian men have reached the last eight at a Grand Slam.

Monday’s remaining last 16 tie features Diego Schwartzman, the 10th-seeded Argentine, against unseeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

Only two of the women’s top 10 seeds are now left after Serena Williams saw her push for a record-equalling 24th major foiled again in a last 16 defeat Sunday by Elena Rybakina.

Fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin, the runner-up in 2020 and a former Australian Open winner, takes on Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari will be bidding to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time.

The Greek defeated Kenin in Abu Dhabi this year to avenge two previous losses with all three meetings having gone to three sets.

“Kenin played the final here last year, so she’s playing good here, for sure,” Sakkari said.

The winner of that clash will meet defending champion Iga Swiatek in the last eight if the eighth-seeded Pole sees off Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

Swiatek has not dropped a set at the tournament in her last 10 matches.

Kostyuk, ranked 81, famously made her breakthrough at the 2018 Australian Open.

Just 15 at the time, she became the youngest player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since 1997.

Sloane Stephens, the former US Open champion and runner-up to Simona Halep in Paris in 2018, takes on Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Stephens is in the last 16 in Paris for the seventh time.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, a quarter-finalist at the 2020 Australian Open, faces American 17-year-old Coco Gauff who is in the last 16 for the first time.

India’s Rohan Bopanna will be in action in the men’s doubles section.

Here’s are the key singles fixtures and the order of play on Monday. Seeds denoted in []. All matches start at 1100 hrs local time (1430 hrs IST) except ones on the main court (1200 hrs local time / 1530 hrs IST). Other times mentioned are local timings.\

Court Philippe CHATRIER

1 WS 4th rd Ons JABEUR (TUN) [25] vs Coco GAUFF (USA)[24] followed by

2 MS 4th rd Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [1] vs Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA) followed by

Not before 1600 hrs

3 MS 4th rd Rafael NADAL (ESP) [3] vs Jannik SINNER (ITA) [18] followed by

Not before 2100 hrs

4 WS 4th rd Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) vs Iga SWIATEK (POL)[8]

Court Suzanne LENGLEN

1 WS 4th rd Sloane STEPHENS (USA) vs Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) followed by

2 MS 4th rd Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG) [10] vs Jan-Lennard STRUFF (GER)

3 WS 4th rd Sofia KENIN (USA)[4] vs Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [17]

Court 14

3 MD QF Pablo ANDUJAR (ESP) Pedro MARTINEZ (ESP) vs Rohan BOPANNA (IND) Franko SKUGOR (CRO)

With AFP inputs

The French Open will be broadcast on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar VIP from May 30 in India