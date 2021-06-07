Field Watch Watch: The sheer genius of superstar gymnast Simone Biles in extreme slow motion The reigning world and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, regarded by many as the greatest gymnast in history. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Updated 8 hours ago File image of Simone Biles | Reuters Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021 Watch: Nadia Comaneci at Montreal 1976, Simone Biles at Rio 2016 – two gymnasts personifying genius Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Simone Biles Gymnastics Sports Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments