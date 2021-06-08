MC Mary Kom has won it all. Six golds at the World Boxing Championships, five golds at Asian Championships and another gold apiece at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. She also has a bronze medal at the Olympics, but failure to bag an Olympic gold still makes her feel unfulfilled.

“I have won all the medals that are there but I won’t be satisfied till I win that Olympic gold,” said Mary Kom in a video posted by Sports Authority of India.

“That elusive medal gives me the drive and strength to keep training, working hard and just keep going day by day,” she added.

The boxer made the cut for the Tokyo Games at the Asian qualifying event in March 2020 four years after she had missed the bus to the Rio Games.

Even though she is at the wrong end of the thirties, it would take a brave person to write off Mary Kom. She has made a career out of proving doubters wrong.

Watch SAI’s feature video on Mary Kom below: