Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open on Sunday a day after having reached the fourth round with a gruelling win, evidently opting to focus on his primary objective of doing well on the grass courts and not push his body to the limits on clay.

“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today,” the 39-year-old said after withdrawing from a tournament for just the fifth time in his career. It was the first time, however, he had taken such a drastic measure at a Grand Slam — which in itself is an incredible feat, given that he has played Major tournaments stretching into a fourth different decade now.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who will be 40 in two months’ time, battled over three and a half hours until 12:45 am local time on Sunday to reach the last 16 with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win over 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer.

He was due back on court on Monday to tackle Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

However, having undergone two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss star had admitted there were doubts over whether he’d make it. Federer is playing only his third tournament since last year’s Australian Open.

Federer has not made it a secret that a ninth Wimbledon title is on his radar on comeback from a injury-hit year.

There were plenty of reactions to Federer’s withdrawal from the French Open (especially the nature of his statement), with opinion divided over whether he should have played if he was fit or it’s alright for him to choose when to rest.

Former world No 1 Andy Murray was one of the big names to appreciate Federer for a sensible decision when a fan asked him if the Swiss legend was being disrespectful to the draw and the Grand Slam.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Thank you Sir Andy, the feeling is mutual. You gotta love it 💚 See you on the 🌱🎾 https://t.co/6Jln8V6vSw — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 6, 2021

Id argue that it’s quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc. Sensible decision from him — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 6, 2021

I’ve long been of the view that if a player withdraws the player he/she beat in the previous round should get to play https://t.co/kgbkOz36Gk — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) June 6, 2021

Get better champ https://t.co/f5kuqWnyWU — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 6, 2021

Well, @andy_murray certainly knows how it feels to come back after surgery. So his opinion should be taken into account when discussing the withdrawal of @rogerfederer in @rolandgarros. https://t.co/Hc00ZYrzeQ — Simon Graf (@SimonGraf1) June 6, 2021

This might not be a popular opinion, but Federer should be fined heavily for pulling out of French Open. It’s disrespectful to the tournament and creates draw inequities. You can’t use a grand slam as a warm up to future events. No one should be above the spirit of the game. — Adam White (@White_Adam) June 7, 2021

Not a fan of Roger Federer's decision to pull out of @rolandgarros, not due to injury, but to prepare for @Wimbledon.



If this was another player, say Nick Kyrgios, it would be perceived very differently.#RolandGarros — Paddy Sweeney (@SweeneyPaddy9) June 7, 2021

Wonder why there isn’t as much noise about roger fed pulling out of the French open as there was for Naomi Osaka . Both were health related ( physical health , mental health ) . We all need to be more understanding and empathetic towards mental health . — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) June 7, 2021

So when Osaka says she wants to protect her mental health the French Open is furious but when Federer says he wants to protect his physical health the French Open is supportive. Make it make sense. — Young Daddy (@Toure) June 7, 2021

10/10 point by Andy Murray, who kinda knows what he's talking about. Goes on to call Federer's decision "sensible." https://t.co/sOYAyZ3W3n — Gill Gross🍊 (@Gill_Gross) June 6, 2021

Federer has played 1519 matches in his career. Just 5 withdrawals!



- 2008 Paris Masters QF vs Blake (Back)

- 2012 Doha SF vs Tsonga (Back)

- 2014 ATP Finals F vs Djokovic (Back)

- 2019 Rome QF vs Tsitsipas (leg)

- 2021 RG R4 vs Berrettini (Knee)



Mid- Match Retirements:



NONE! — Vansh! (@vanshv2k) June 6, 2021

Guy Forget: "You should not criticize Roger Federer. He is almost 40, played very little in the last 16 months, was feeling some pain. He was still very sad with his decision. Every time he plays, it's a bless" 👏 — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) June 7, 2021

Some thoughts on Federer withdrawal from @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/6Vefz6f2EF — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 6, 2021

One big learning from #RogerFederer #FrenchOpen withdrawal for all athletes is to listen to your body, no matter the level you are training or competing at. Rest & Recovery is EQUALLY important as is training. Js need to work smarter. All this is obvious but still many ignore it. https://t.co/GZz15fdIMA — Neha Aggarwal Sharma (@nehaaggarwal) June 7, 2021

Roger Federer has made the right decision to withdraw from #RolandGarros. He’s finally match fit, playing a high level of tennis this week ousting expectations getting to week 2. RF can rest for grass, ensuring he doesn’t reaggravate injury and stay confident for Number 21! 🐐👏 https://t.co/bRr7xScLUP — AAB 🔰 (@aab_mufc) June 6, 2021