Newly crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova jumped 18 places into the top 15 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday.

The Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday’s final, the Russian herself gaining 13 places to 19th, while Slovenian semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek leapt 38 places to 47th.

For only the second time in the Open Era, the four women’s singles semi-finalists were all in the final four for the first time in their respective careers.

Australian Ashleigh Barty remains atop the rankings, less than 1,000 points ahead of Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Krejcikova also reclaimed her world No 1 ranking in the doubles after clinching two titles at Roland Garros. Krejcikova teamed with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova to defeat Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 for their third Slam title together. Siniakova moved up to second in the doubles rankings.

On the men’s side, runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas jumped up one place to fourth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

The 22-year-old Greek leapfrogged Austrian Dominc Thiem after his efforts in the French capital. Thiem had lost in the first round.

Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic, fresh from his 19th Grand Slam win, consolidated his lead atop the rankings. The Serb now stands 1,970 points ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev, with Spain’s Rafael Nadal in third.

WTA rankings as of June 14 (change in rankings in brackets)

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,245 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,401

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6,330

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,195

5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,865

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,835

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,265

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4,931

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,435

10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,285

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,115 (+1)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,080 (-1)

13. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4,000

14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,840

15. Barbora Krejcíková (CZE) 3,733 (+18)

16. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,696

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,685 (-2)

18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,480

19. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,300 (+13)

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3,220 (-3)

ATP rankings as of June 14 (change in rankings in brackets)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,143

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980 (+1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425 (-1)

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,350

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,910

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,065

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,103

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3,170 (+1)

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,105 (-1)

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,905

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,830

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,780

15. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,690 (+1)

16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,568 (-1)

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,533 (+3)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,473

19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,440 (+4)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,431 (-3)

(With AFP inputs)