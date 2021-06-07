Teen sensation Coco Gauff and doubles star Barbora Krejcikova reached their her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with straight-sets wins.

The 17-year-old Gauff, seeded 24, swept to a 6-3, 6-1 win and takes on Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals.

Krejcikova achieved a straight sets win over 2018 runner-up and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Ranked 33 in the world, she defeated the American 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a first singles title in Strasbourg.

In a composed performance on Court Philippe Chatrier, the American teenager broke her fellow former junior champion three times without facing a break point herself.

At the age of 17 years and 86 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam since Nicole Vaidisova who made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2006 aged 17 years and 44 days. She is also the youngest American woman to book a place in the last eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993.

“I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today,” said Gauff who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Gauff came into the French Open on the back of a clay court title in Parma.

“Parma taught me how to close out matches and how to deal with pressure,” added the American who also discovered Monday that she had claimed a place on the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.

With AFP Inputs