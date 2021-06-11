French Open men’s singles semifinal live: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins first set against Alexander Zverev
Follow live updates of the men’s singles semi-finals from Roland Garros 2021.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 6-3, 0-2 Zverev: A huge roar from Zverev as he breaks! A very tight game from Tsitsipas there. He won the first set but it seems to have made him more nervous for some reason.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 6-3, 0-1 Zverev: Just the start to the second set that Zverev would’ve wanted as he holds to love. There hasn’t been much to separate the two players so far. This should be a tight set.
The players are back on the court for the second set. Can Zverev square things up?
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 6-3 Zverev: Tsitsipas converts his second set point to close out the opener in 37 minutes! He definitely had nerves in that game but Zverev made things easy for him with a backhand error on set point.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 5-3 Zverev: Tsitsipas took it from 0-40 to 30-40 but Zverev closed out the game. The German needs to break now or the set is done.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 5-2 Zverev: Zverev takes it to 30-all but Tsitsipas closes out the game. The German made an incredible return to a smash on game point but then ended up hitting a backhand wide. The Greek is just a game away from bagging the set.
Zenia D’Cunha: Zverev is playing his third Grand Slam semi-final (AO 20, USO 20). Tsitsipas is in his fourth (AO 19, 21, RG 20). But the German has reached a final before while the Greek is aiming for his first. Let’s see how the experience helps with the nerves.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 4-2 Zverev: Now Zverev with a love hold. He needed that. Much better serving from him in that game.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 4-1 Zverev: Tsitsipas with a love hold! He likes this surface and he’s definitely looking the better player at the moment. Time running out for Zverev in this set.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 3-1 Zverev: The German finally gets on the board with a hold to 30. Zverev played his best point so far in that game, moving Tsitsipas to every corner. But he’s still not looking entirely comfortable on the court yet.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 3-0 Zverev: And Tsitsipas consolidates the break with a solid hold. Both players are looking a lot more assured in their movement and strokes now that the nerves have settled. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has already got a code violation for taking too long to serve.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 2-0 Zverev: We have the first break of serve! Zverev makes consecutive double faults and Tsitsipas makes the most of the opening. This is just the start the Greek would’ve hoped for.
First semifinal, Tsitsipas 1-0 Zverev: Tsitsipas takes the opening game after Zverev took it to deuce. Both players clearly a bit tight in that first game. There were a couple of long rallies and Zverev won both of them.
6.31 pm: Right, the warmups are done and we’re ready for play! Stefanos Tsitsipas to serve. Here we go!
6.22 pm: The players are making their way out to the Court Philippe Chatrier now! Zverev followed by Tsitsipas. There will be a brief warm-up now before the first men’s singles semi-final gets underway.
6.14 pm: First up today it’s going to be Tsitsipas vs Zverev. Here are their roads to the semi-finals:
Head-to-head: Tsitsipas leads 5-2
Paths to the semi-final (x indicates seeded player):
Zverev
1st rd: bt Oscar Otte (GER) 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)
3rd rd: bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 7-5, 6-2
4th rd: bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1
QF: bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1
Tsitsipas
1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt John Isner (USA x31) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
4th rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
QF: bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5
6.06 pm: Stefanos Tsitsipas was clinical in his quarter-final win over second seed Daniil Medvedev. The Greek is looking good to go a step further than his semi-final finish at Roland Garros last year.
6.01 pm: Just in – Barbora Krejcikova is through to the women’s doubles final as well! What an unbelievable Roland Garros she is having.
6.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men’s singles semi-finals at the 2021 French Open.
Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Alexander Zverev in the first semi-final today, followed by the blockbuster showdown between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.