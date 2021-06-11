French Open semi-final live: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic
Nadal will start Friday’s semi-final as favourite, buoyed by his record of 105 wins and just two losses in his Roland Garros career
Live updates
Nadal vs Djokovic: 6-3, 2-3
Djokovic holds without much drama to keep his nose ahead. Nadal making more UEs now but Djokovic is doing his bit too.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 6-3, 2-2
Nadal holds. Every game now producing really high quality tennis. All square now. Djokovic will have to stay in it.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 6-3, 1-2
BREAK BACK! Nadal gets it back on serve by breaking straight back. Quickly pushed the reset button and before Djokovic could open a gap he was broken.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 6-3, 0-2
BREAK! Djokovic worked his way to 0-40 and three breakpoints. He needed just two to get his first break of the match. The depth of his groundstrokes is forcing mistakes out of Nadal. Here we go.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 6-3, 0-1
Nadal making a few more unforced errors and Djokovic getting an easy hold. Important for him to get on the board early in this set. The Serb certainly seems to have a better rhythm now.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 6-3
Nadal worked his way to 40-0 before Djokovic took the next two points on the back of some brilliant defence. Then, another error from Nadal made it 40-40. But the Spaniard persisted and finally took the first set in 59 minutes. A manic set of high-quality tennis. Djokovic may have lost the set but some of the belief would have come back. The second set promises to be even better.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 5-3
Three games in a row for Djokovic. He was down a set point but came up with some spectacular tennis to hold. The pressure is now back on Nadal. The set seemed like it was in the bag at 5-0 but great fightback by the Serb.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 5-2
BREAK! And then against the run of play, Djokovic worked his way to two breakpoints. Nadal saved the first with a forehand that went behind the Serb and then Djokovic sent a forehand long. Both players weren’t done though. The game went to deuce a few more times. Nadal had a couple of set points before Djokovic got another breakpoint opportunity (his fifth of the set). A double fault finally gave the world no 1 the break. Nadal is still a break up.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 5-1
Unlike last year’s final, Djokovic avoids the bagel. It might still be a breadstick though. But this will make the Serb feel a little better no doubt.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 5-0
Nadal just rolls on. Djokovic would like nothing more than to get on the scoreboard but right now, it feels like he should just try and forget this set. Solid hold for the Spaniard. Can Djokovic avoid the bagel?
Nadal vs Djokovic: 4-0
Djokovic started the match so well but he now looks deflated. The Serb simply looks short of ideas and belief. Nadal is up a double break.
Nadal vs Djokovic: 3-0
A love-hold for Nadal. The momentum is firmly with him in the early going. Can Djokovic respond?
Nadal vs Djokovic: 2-0
BREAK! Djokovic made it 40-15 and it looked like he would hold easily but then Nadal fought back to make it deuce. And then the Spaniard somehow conjured up a break. Superb intensity by Nadal... he is scrambling, defending, hitting winner. Djokovic had his opportunities to win this game but...
Nadal vs Djokovic: 1-0
A nine-minute first game!! The action is already of a very high level. A Nadal backhand into the net gave Djokovic a breakpoint but the Spaniard responded with an ace to make it deuce. A superb down-the-line forehand gave Djokovic his second BP but Nadal came up with another unreturnable serve. Then, a well-disguised crosscourt forehand gave Nadal a game point but a double fault made it deuce. Superb defence by Nadal combined with an overhead smash error gave the Spaniard another game point and this time he made it work for him.
Nadal to start the match. The Spaniard will serve, Djokovic to receive.
The players are on court now. They’ll have a short warm-up before Djokovic tries to break Nadal’s incredible winning streak at the French Open.
Nadal vs Djokovic by the numbers
Overall
Djokovic leads 29-28
On clay
Nadal leads 19-7
At French Open
Nadal leads 7-1
At all Grand Slams
Nadal leads 10-6
First semi-final: Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final when he defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev in a bruising five-setter. The fifth-seeded Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 and will face either 13-time champion Rafael Nadal or world number one Novak Djokovic in the championship match.
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal clash for the 58th time in their “historic rivalry” on the same court where they first met 15 years ago with a place in the French Open final at stake.
It is tennis’s greatest modern match-up between two men who have harvested 38 Grand Slam titles and 72 Masters between them.
Djokovic has spent more weeks at world number one than any other player while 13-time French Open winner Nadal has not been out of the top 10 in 16 years.
Nadal will start the semi-final as favourite, buoyed by his record of 105 wins and just two losses in his Roland Garros career.
The 35-year-old also has the edge over Djokovic on clay with a 19-7 career lead and 7-1 in Paris.
Djokovic hasn’t beaten Nadal on the surface since Rome in 2016.