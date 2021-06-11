French Open semi-final live: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic
Live updates
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal clash for the 58th time in their “historic rivalry” on the same court where they first met 15 years ago with a place in the French Open final at stake.
It is tennis’s greatest modern match-up between two men who have harvested 38 Grand Slam titles and 72 Masters between them.
Djokovic has spent more weeks at world number one than any other player while 13-time French Open winner Nadal has not been out of the top 10 in 16 years.
Nadal will start the semi-final as favourite, buoyed by his record of 105 wins and just two losses in his Roland Garros career.
The 35-year-old also has the edge over Djokovic on clay with a 19-7 career lead and 7-1 in Paris.
Djokovic hasn’t beaten Nadal on the surface since Rome in 2016.