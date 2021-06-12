Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

The incident happened at the end of the first half in a Group B match in Copenhagaen. Further details about his condition are awaited. He was carried off the field after receiving more than 10 minutes of treatment.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

Television pictures showed Danish players on the field in tears, while the Finland team also looked on with concern when medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed untouched near the far touchline. His teammates soon formed a huddle around him as he received treatment.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition to filter through.

This is a developing story.

With AFP inputs