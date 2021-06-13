Former doubles world No 1 Barbora Krejcikova stunned the tennis world as the unseeded 25-year-old won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday, taking her winning streak on the surface tp 12.
Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world and playing just her fifth Major main draw in singles, beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 for just her second career title. Her first in singles came right before at Roland Garros at Strasbourg, which underlines just how well her singles career has taken off in the last year. She already has five doubles Grand Slam titles.
She beat fifth Elina Svitolina, 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens, and seeded players Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari en route the title.
Not even in the top 100 during last year’s French Open, she will rise to number 15 in the world as a result of her win on Saturday as she became the sixth successive first-time major winner in Paris. She is also the third unseeded champion at Roland Garros in the last five years after Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 and Iga Swiatek in 2020.
Krejcikova, who can also win a third Grand Slam women’s doubles title on Sunday with Katerina Siniakova. If she adds the doubles on Sunday, she’ll be the first player since Mary Pierce in 2000 to claim both titles at the same Roland Garros.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions to her win:
