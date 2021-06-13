Field Watch Watch: ‘Please play normal cricket’ – Nasser Hussain slams England batting after another collapse Former captain Nasser Hussain slams English cricket for ‘trying to reinvent the wheel’ in terms of Test batting. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Nasser Hussain file image | Andrew Boyers / Reuters 💬 "They are acting like 'everyone else that has played in the history of the game are wrong, and we are right'." 💬@NasserCricket not happy after watching England suffer another batting collapse on day three of the second Test against New Zealand.#ENGvNZ 🏴🇳🇿— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nasser Hussain cricket england cricket team England vs New Zealand Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments