Novak Djokovic scripted history when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.

The world No 1 became the first man in 52 years to win all four Majors twice. The 34-year-old is the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slams on multiple occasions and just the third in history.

This was his 19th Grand Slam title and he is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Serb won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours and 11 minutes over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.

It was a second French Open crown for Djokovic after his 2016 victory and adds to his nine Australian Opens, five Wimbledon titles and three at the US Open.

Twitter and the tennis community were awed by his historic achievement. Here’s a look at some of the reactions

🏆 Make that Grand Slam a DOUBLE @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/P6xmmTfMH7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 13, 2021

Novak Djokovic is rewriting the history books one tournament at a time 🏆@DjokerNole | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/x03gFHWzBJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 13, 2021

🇦🇺🏆➡️🏆🇫🇷



First man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open-Roland Garros double TWICE.



Calendar-year Grand Slam next for @djokernole? pic.twitter.com/nC1DeHWsyi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 13, 2021

What a thriller!



Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning the @rolandgarros Men’s Singles title. 🏆



Cheers to Tsitsipas on an incredible fight. #RolandGarros https://t.co/dn0sjOWezH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 13, 2021

Two career Grand Slams @DjokerNole and 19 all up- congratulations on a memorable week in Paris and all the best for the grass. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 13, 2021

🔥Grand Slam Title Leaderboard 🔥



2️⃣0️⃣ Roger Federer

2️⃣0️⃣ Rafael Nadal

1️⃣9️⃣ Novak Djokovic#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/j5ConjTZBN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

The Big 3 in tennis just continue to dominate. Unprecedented dominance in the world of sports.



Out of 64 Grand Slam Finals since 2005, at least one of Djokovic, Nadal or Federer has featured in 61 of them (winning 55 of them).



A Golden Era that will never be matched. pic.twitter.com/2BFGjNa0Qp — EiF (@EiFSoccer) June 13, 2021

Never underestimate @DjokerNole just look at his eyeballs… — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 13, 2021

Physically and mentally dominant. Hardest player in history to attack through the court. No holes in his game. No holes physically. Can’t break his mental belief …… Well deserved @DjokerNole — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 13, 2021

There’s no denying him. He’s too good. Well done Novak 👏



#19 and counting



Great fight and performance by Stefanos. His time will definitely come. — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 13, 2021

Just continues to amaze me what the most elite can accomplish ; @DjokerNole was incredible congrats - 👏👏👏👏👏 thank you and thanks @rolandgarros @TennisChannel for the great seat ! — Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) June 13, 2021

The scary thing about Novak when compared to the other two



Novak still appears to be very much in his prime — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 13, 2021

There is no one mentally tougher than @DjokerNole in Sport period!! Astounding effort both mentally and physically 👏👏👏 #RolandGarros #19 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 13, 2021

Running out of words to describe @DjokerNole what a fighter what a victory 💪🏼 Congratulations on 19 🏆#frenchopenfinal — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) June 13, 2021

Novak Djokovic is a mentality monster. — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) June 13, 2021

Djokovic wins and does what Nadal and Federer haven’t been able to do. Wins at at least two titles at each of the four Slams. One of the greatest achievements in all of sport, especially given the era he’s competed in.



Incredible — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) June 13, 2021

Novak Djokovic reaches #Djokémon Gen II, winning all Slams and Masters TWICE.



No one else did it once!



Djokovic is your 2021 @rolandgarros winner - yet that seems to understate the scope and scale of what he just accomplished these last 48 hours — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 13, 2021

Djokovic has won 13 of the last 26 Slams played since Wimbledon 2014.



That is 50% in the last 7 years. pic.twitter.com/prp7mWmBd9 — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) June 13, 2021

For me this tournament victory might be the sweetest. Overcoming demons on clay, Nadal, self believe and resilience and how Djokovic managed his emotions, which he has not always done it. Sometimes he wants it too much and it has not worked in his favour #RG21 https://t.co/ouz2kybx6R — Lucy Bush (@LucyBush) June 13, 2021

4th round - Down 6-7, 6-7 against Lorenzo Musetti

SFs - Down 0-5 against the King of Roland Garros Rafael Nadal

Final - Down 6-7, 2-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Ends up winning his 2nd Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam. @DjokerNole is a mental giant! Beast! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/S2Il35RBoo — PP (@PrashantSport) June 13, 2021

To win each grand slam at least twice, in this era, is beyond incredible. To my mind, when he’s done, Novak Djokovic will easily go down as the greatest men’s tennis player of all time. — Suhrith (@suhrith) June 13, 2021

What can you say about Djokovic. Just a mental and physical giant, and now only one slam away from Federer and Nadal. The first man in the Open era to win all the titles twice, and he's won all the Masters twice as well. Phenomenal — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) June 13, 2021

Some of Djokovic’s CV:

-First man in the Open Era to win each of the majors at least twice

-This after becoming the 1st man in around 50 years to win four straight majors

-Most weeks at No. 1 (men)

-Winning records vs. Federer, Nadal — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) June 13, 2021

I just asked Djokovic about this. He said he did not know the boy but he had heard the boy had been supporting him throughout the match, even offering him detailed tactics. Djokovic said if anyone deserved the racket after the final, it was him. https://t.co/l0d8XBvAnP — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 13, 2021