India 217/8 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (15), Vastrakar (12)
As it so often happens with legspinners, Dunkley almost gets a wicket off her first ball with a rank short delivery. Deepti’s pull shot falls short of the fielder in the deep. But it is a good over for India as Vastrakar hits a couple of boundaries, making use of the short balls.
England’s debutant Dunkley will have a bowl. Right arm leg spin. Can she back up he batting effort with the ball?
Warmers being used, Indian players are all in their jumpers and what not. Chilly, clearly. Still looks like rain is in the air but there is a breeze too. We go on.
India 207/8 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (14), Vastrakar (4)
Drinks. Vastrakar opens her account on debut with a punch through cover for four off Ecclestone. Deepti Sharma has done quite so well so far, the best middle order batting performance in this match for India by some distance.
India 203/8 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (14), Vastrakar (0)
Perhaps unhappy with her economy rate taking a severe hit because of conceding a four, Knight comes back with a maiden over. 11-8-7-2, her bowling figures.
India 203/8 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (14), Vastrakar (0)
The 200 comes up for India as Deepti slog sweeps Knight for a four. Meanwhile, how about this stat about Ecclestone and the drift she is getting.
Zenia D’Cunha: After the first day’s play, Heather Knight said she wasn’t worried if the pitch assisted spin because England have one of the best spinners in the world. Sophie Ecclestone proves her captain right with this wonderful spell to India’s middle & lower order.
India 199/8: Minor win for Pooja Vastrakar as she plays out an entire over from Ecclestone.
India 199/8: How about Heather Knight’s bowling figures eh? 9-7-3-2. Ridiculous! Vastrakar is the new batter in and she will be facing Ecclestone after Deepti plays out Knight’s over.
India 197/8: WICKET! Ah well. There she goes again! This just continues to be a dream spell of spin bowling from Sophie Eccletsone. Fourth wicket. What a delivery to Sneh Rana, angling in and straightening. A faint edge, taken on the second attempt by Jones. Deepti has to surely start farming the strike now.
India 197/7 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (8), Rana (2)
Deepti faces Knight now and she continues to look solid in the middle but it also means Ecclestone has a chance at Rana next over.
Small correction in the stat below: Ecclestone came in a couple of overs after Mandhana was dismissed, not quite immediately. But the point remains.
India 194/7 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (5), Rana (2)
spin from both ends now as Knight joins Ecclestone with rain around. Could see a few droplets on screen. Knight, who was also terrific last night, starts off with a maiden to Rana.
Meanwhile, here’s an example of how savvy England’s tactics have been:
Sophie Ecclestone’s figures when Indian openers were batting: 14-1-55-0
Heather Kngiht brought her on the moment Smriti Mandhana was dismissed. She dismissed Mithali Raj in her first over.
Sophie Ecclestone’s figures in this spell: 5-1-12-3
India 190/7 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (1), Rana (2)
Deepti takes a single off the last ball and importantly, will take strike against the left-arm of Ecclestone. Could be important for India she faces the spinner as much as possible.
India 189/7 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (0), Rana (2)
Huzzah, runs! Sneh Rana scores a couple of Ecclestone to put India’s first runs on the board today.
Ashish Magotra: Taniya Bhatia gone for a duck too. Trapped lbw. Her bat got stuck behind the pad and the DRS showed red. India reduced to 187/7 – they are yet to score a run today and have lost two wickets already. From 167/0 to 187/7 – a crazy collapse.
India 187/7, WICKET! OH DEAR. India just don’t have an answer to Sophie Ecclestone at the moment. Every ball she bowls seems to be threatening. Another full ball, Taniya Bhatia plays down the wrong line and the bat is not even close to the ball. Given out this time, and the review is lost too.
India 187/6 (need 247 to avoid follow on) — Deepti (0), Taniya (0)
Another maiden over from Sciver to Deepti, India yet to score a run this morning. Not really a concern at the moment, as time matters too. But the pressure is on.
India 187/6, need 60 to avoid follow on (the deficit is 150 runs in a four-day Test, reminder): Taniya Bhatia is the new batter in and the pressure has just shot up on Deepti to take India closer to the 250-mark.
INDIA 187/6: WICKET! A terrific review by England, the perfect start for Sophie Ecclestone who strikes with her first ball of the day. Given not out, but DRS shows 3 reds. Harmanpreet just about survived last night, but gone early today. The collapse continues.
Ecclestone from the other end. She troubled Harmanpreet Kaur aplenty last night.
India 187/5 — Harmanpreet Kaur (4), Deepti Sharma (0)
Sciver starts off, a maiden over to Deepti. A reminder that the follow on mark is 247 for India (60 runs away).
The players are out in the middle. All the lights are on in Bristol, we are told. Overcast conditions. It’s going to be a tough test for Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, India’s overnight batters. Time for play.
Day 2 highlights:
03.20 pm: What a day it was for Shafali Verma yesterday. Her first day of first-class cricket, let alone Tests!
Today is also the start of the ICC World Test Championship Final, and as feared, the news is not great in Southampton. You can follow our live blog of that match here.
Day 1: England in control, India fought back late.
Day 2: India in control, England fought back late.
After two fascinating days of cricket, what’s in store for us on day 3 in Bristol?
03.10 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day three of the one-off Test between England and India in Bristol. The first two days witnessed terrific roller-coaster cricket but as we start proceedings on the penultimate day, England will fancy their chances more than India, thanks largely to a batting collapse late on day two.
After a record opening partnership, India’s fall of wickets do not make for great reading:
1-167, (Shafali Verma, 48.5)
2-179, (Smriti Mandhana, 54.3)
3-179, (Shikha Pandey, 55.6)
4-183, (Mithali Raj, 57.2)
5-183, (Punam Raut, 58.2)