Group A in the 2020 European Championships is progressing according to script with favourites Italy sitting pretty at the top with two handsome wins in their opening two matches.

But below them, Wales have slightly upset the odds by being unbeaten after their first two games and enjoying a strong position on the table.

Switzerland, the second-best ranked team in the group is struggling alongwith a Turkey side that many people saw as a potential surprise package in the tournament.

Results so far

Round 1

Turkey 0-3 Italy

Wales 1-1 Switzerland

Round 2

Turkey 0-2 Wales

Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Standings

Group A standings as it stands Pos Teamvte Pld GF GA GD Pts 1 Italy 2 6 0 +6 6 2 Wales 2 3 1 +2 4 3 Switzerland 2 1 4 −3 1 4 Turkey 2 0 5 −5 0

Qualifications Rules

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Round of 16. The third-placed team in the group also has a chance of reaching the next stage if they are among the four best third-placed teams across all groups.

The rules of classification for third-place teams are as follows:

1) Points

2) Goal difference

3) Goals scored

4) Wins

5) Lower disciplinary points total

6) European Qualifiers overall ranking.

Ranking of third-placed teams as it stands Pos Grp Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 F Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 2 C Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 3 B Finland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 4 E Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 5 D Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 −1 1 6 A Switzerland 2 0 1 1 1 4 −3 1

Group A Qualification scenarios

Italy - Roberto Mancini’s men are one of the three teams to have already secured a place in the Round of 16. Yet there is still work to be done for the Azzuri to secure top spot in Group A which can be achieved with a draw against Wales. Italy will have to settle for second spot if they lose to Wales in the final game. The 2012 finalists can’t fall below second place in Group A.

Wales - Gareth Bale and Co need just a point against Italy to qualify for the Round of 16. A win though will send them through as group winners. However, Wales could still reach the next stage even with a defeat in their final game as one of the third-place teams. As it stands, they have more points than all teams placed third in their respective group. If Wales can avoid a big defeat to Italy in Rome, they could be in a decent position to qualify but their fate would be out of their hands.

Switzerland - The Swiss are placed third but currently as the worst team in that position across the groups. So they simply need to win their final game against Turkey to have any chance of making it to the Round of 16. Even with a win, they will have to overcome a five-goal deficit in goal difference over Wales to finish in the top two. As far as qualifying as one of the third-place teams is concerned, they will need to win their final game and perhaps win it with a big margin to have a chance.

Turkey - After two defeats, Turkey are in deep trouble. They still have a chance of sneaking into the next round but they must beat Switzerland in their final game and perhaps do it with a big margin. Any other result and it will be an early exit for the Turks.