Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at Bengaluru FC till 2023, the club announced on Sunday.

Chhetri who is 36 has been at the club since 2013 and has put pen to paper to a contract that will ensure his stay at the south Indian club goes past the decade mark.

“I’m really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me,” Chhetri told the club’s website.

“I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them,” added Chhetri.

The forward has made 203 appearances for the club, scoring 101 goals in that time. He has topped the goal-scoring charts in each of his eight seasons with the Blues.

Chhetri has won the lot with Bengaluru FC that includes two I-Leagues, two Federation Cups, one ISL title and a Super Cup crown. He was also instrumental in the club’s run to the AFC Cup final in 2016.

“Sunil has been an integral part of this club since day one. We all know what he, as a player, brings to the team. But his presence as a leader has been equally crucial to us, and especially to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He is a role model, and his influence and application has been paramount to our success,” said club CEO, Mandar Tamhane.

Chhetri will return to club action having shone for the national team in the World Cup qualifiers as Bengaluru FC will play the AFC Cup playoff in August.