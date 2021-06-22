In a forgettable outing, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

Prajnesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set.

This is the third straight time that Prajnesh has failed to advance to the main draw of a Grand Slam having fallen at the first round of qualifiers in the French and Australian Open.

His last appearance in men’s singles at a Grand Slam was at the 2020 Australian Open.

Ramkumar Ramanathan though had no issues in dispatching Serbian Jozef Kovalik in straight sets. Ramkumar won 6-3, 6-0 and totally dominated the contest.