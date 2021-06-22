Olympic-bound star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra produced a best effort of 80.96m and finished first in his event at the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Indian had qualified for Tokyo Olympics in January, 2020 in South Africa. The reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games champion holds the national record of 88.07m.

GOLD in Sweden! 🥇 @Neeraj_chopra1 battles inclement weather to take home top honours at the Karlstad Grand Prix, with a best effort of 80.96 metres. Get in there! 🇮🇳#BetterEveryday pic.twitter.com/81NNGjv0Oc — JSW Sports (@jswsports) June 22, 2021



Chopra began with a throw of 79.07m before hurling the iron spear to 80.96m. His next three attempts were fouls before coming up with a final throw of 77.48m.

On June 10, he had come up with a best effort of 83.18m to win an event in Lisbon, Portugal in his first international competition after more than a year.

Chopra’s next stop is at Kuortane Games on June 26 in Finland, where he is expected to face season-leader and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter (SB: 96.29m), reported PTI.

