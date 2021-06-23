Group F is the pool of heavyweights featuring the reigning world champions France, current European champions Portugal and 2014 world champions Germany who are always there or thereabout. The three superpowers have not had things easy alongside a spirited Hungary outfit who have so far in this group stage refused be steamrolled by their illustrious opponents.

This has led to a tantalising prospect going into the final round of matches with three teams – Germany, Portugal and Hungary all having a chance of qualifying for the next round. France are through but there is still plenty to play for the world champions in terms of the group placings.

Results so far

Round 1:

Hungary 0-3 Portugal

France 1-0 Germany

Round 2:

Hungary 1-1 France

Portugal 2-4 Germany

Round 3:

Germany-Hungary

Portugal-France

Standings

Group F as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Points FRA (Q) 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 GER 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 POR 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 HUN 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Status of qualified teams Group Winners 2nd place Best 3rd place Qualified

(but position TBD) A Italy Wales Switzerland B Belgium Denmark C Netherlands Austria D England Croatia Czech Republic E Sweden F France Before Group E matches

Qualifications Rules

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Round of 16. The classification of teams level on points within a group will be done as per regulations of the Uefa European Championship listed here. It is worth noting that the first criteria in a case three-pronged tie is matches within those teams.

The third-placed team in all the groups also have a chance of reaching the next stage if they are among the four best third-placed teams as per the table below when group stage matches are complete.

The rules of classification for third-place teams are as follows:

1) Points

2) Goal difference

3) Goals scored

4) Wins

5) Lower disciplinary points total (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

6) European Qualifiers overall ranking.

Overall standings of third-placed teams Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts CZE (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 SUI (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 5 −1 4 POR 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 UKR 3 1 0 2 4 5 −1 3 FIN 3 1 0 2 1 3 −2 3 ESP 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 Ahead of Group E matches and after Group D matches

Group F qualification scenarios

France: The world champions are through to the next round but their standing in the group is far from decided. A win over Portugal in the final game will guarantee top spot. A draw would mean they would need Hungary to avoid defeat against Germany to finish top. A defeat would allow Portugal to leapfrog France in the table and also leave them vulnerable to Germany overtaking them. France though would still qualify as one of the third-place teams.

Germany: Joachim Low’s men need a point to be assured of a place in the next round. However, a draw may mean they would not finish top. They could still finish second if Portugal fail to beat France. A win, however, would guarantee second place for the Germans who could even top the group if France fail to beat Portugal. A defeat though could spell trouble for Germany who will be eliminated if Portugal avoid defeat against France. Should they lose, Germany will want France to beat Portugal and make sure their is defeat is not 2-0 or by 3+ goals.

Portugal: The defeat to Germany has complicated matters for Portugal who need at least a point against champions France to be assured of a place in the next round. They could still qualify if they lose if Hungary fail to beat the Germans in Munich, but they can only afford a defeat by a one-goal margin. A heavy defeat against France (by 3+ goals) and Portugal’s title defence would end prematurely unless results elsewhere go in their favour. A win though would guarantee second spot for Portugal. To finish top they will need to win and hope Germany fail to beat Hungary in the other game.

Ukraine and Finland will be keeping a keen eye on the results in this group as their fate hangs in the balance of how teams finish in Groups E and F. Indeed, the teams in Group F will have the additional advantage of knowing what the exact equation is to go through as one of the best third-placed teams and who they are likely to face. More on that here.

