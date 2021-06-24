A tenacious New Zealand lifted the inaugural World Test Championship title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India on the sixth and final day of the marquee final in Southampton on Wednesday.
It is the first major ICC trophy for the Black Caps since 2000. They had ended runners-up at the 2019 ODI World Cup after losing the final to hosts England on boundary count. They had also lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia.
The seasoned pair of skipper Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) took New Zealand past the finish line with their unbeaten 96-run partnership as they overhauled the 139-run target without much fuss.
New Zealand’s only other ICC event triumphs have come in the 2000 Knockout Trophy (men’s) and 2000 ODI World Cup (women’s).
Here are some of the best reactions to New Zealand’s triumph:
