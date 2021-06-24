A tenacious New Zealand lifted the inaugural World Test Championship title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India on the sixth and final day of the marquee final in Southampton on Wednesday.

It is the first major ICC trophy for the Black Caps since 2000. They had ended runners-up at the 2019 ODI World Cup after losing the final to hosts England on boundary count. They had also lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia.

The seasoned pair of skipper Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) took New Zealand past the finish line with their unbeaten 96-run partnership as they overhauled the 139-run target without much fuss.

New Zealand’s only other ICC event triumphs have come in the 2000 Knockout Trophy (men’s) and 2000 ODI World Cup (women’s).

Here are some of the best reactions to New Zealand’s triumph:

TEAM FIRST. There are 15 players here but 22 players have represented the team during #WTC21.



Astle

Blundell

Boult

Conway

De Grandhomme

Ferguson

Henry

Jamieson

Latham

Mitchell

Nicholls

Patel

Phillips

Raval

Santner

Somerville

Southee

Taylor

Wagner

Watling

Williamson

Young pic.twitter.com/UrqD6uOa5T — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

ICC Tournament Wins by New Zealand 🇳🇿:



2000 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in Kenya

2000 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in NZ

2021 ICC Men's World Test Championship Final in England#WTCFinal #WTC21 #WTCFinal2021 #WTC2021Final #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) June 23, 2021

This NZ team are like the Spartans! Just take a moment to think what they have achieved. The last two @ICC Men’s World Cup finalists & now this #WTCFinal! Outstanding work, not only inspiring young cricketers but leading by example of how to play in the right spirit. pic.twitter.com/HS5Ujzs7lz — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 23, 2021

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance.



As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & 🇮🇳 lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team. pic.twitter.com/YVwnRGJXXr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS. Quality performance. Deserved win 👏🏻 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) June 23, 2021

Congratulations NEW ZEALAND winning the test championship final .Absolutely top class effort from team India from last 2 years and being in the final . 👍👍👍@BLACKCAPS @BCCI 🙌🏻🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 23, 2021

This is the first instance of New Zealand beating India in three successive Tests --



Wellington, 2020: By 10 wickets

Christchurch, 2020: By 7 wickets

Southampton, 2021: By 8 wickets ** #WTCFinal #WTC21 #INDvNZ — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 23, 2021

In ICC events - It is New Zealand 11, India 3#WorldCup - Ind 3, NZ 5#ChampionsTrophy - Ind 0, NZ 1#WorldT20 - Ind 0, NZ 2#Tests - Ind 0, NZ 3

Note: 14 March 2003 was the last time India won an ICC event match v NZ - in the WC2003 at Centurion.#WTCFinal2021#INDvsNZ#INDvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 23, 2021

New Zealand are an unassuming, humble side who play cricket as it should be played. Lots of hardworking, disciplined, skilled players. This is probably their best test side and you have to admire them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2021

Good guys don’t always finish last….New Zealand have finally ended the two-decade ICC trophy drought. Even-stevens in the first innings but totally outplayed India in the second innings. Well done, 🇳🇿 #WTCFinal — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 23, 2021

Congratulations to BJ Watling on a fantastic career. Has been a great ambassador of the game and one of the most successful keeper-batsman over the last decade.

Fittingly, leaving the greatest format of the game with the greatest version of that trophy, one that noone had before pic.twitter.com/wbSpy7IVg2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 23, 2021

Huge congratulations New Zealand - what a Test match, what a win #WTC2021 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 23, 2021

Jacinta Ardern as PM, negligible Covid cases, Kane Williamson as cricket captain, and now World Test Champions. Can someone point me to the New Zealand immigration website, please? #WTC21 #WTC2021Final — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) June 23, 2021

To team India and @imVkohli : You’ve been terrific over 2 years, done us proud. BUT red ball cricket in Eng requires match practise. We need to bat time to save matches: aggression is fine but defensive technique matters. More discipline, match awareness next time! #WTC2021 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 23, 2021

In men's senior cricket, New Zealand won two ICC tournament finals.



Both against India.

2000 CT (KnockOut) - India's first ICC tournament after Sourav Ganguly became captain.

2021 WTC - India's first ICC tournament after Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 23, 2021

A contest worthy to be called a Final.

The pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game but it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 test side.

Congratulations to the @blackcaps!



Well played #TeamIndia, proud today and always! @bcci#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

Played, New Zealand! Williamson and Taylor there at the end, as it should be. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 23, 2021

Superb performance by NZ, an already excellent team made into a champion one by the addition of Jamieson and Conway. They qualified by the barest of margins - the barest of margins - and have played a fine game, with a perfectly varied seam attack. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 23, 2021

New Zealand winning the inaugural #WTCFinal is almost poetic



An unassuming tournament not enjoyed or seen as profitable by many, has to be played over a long period of time with patience, needs everyone in the team to step up, won despite uncontrollable, challenging conditions. — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 23, 2021

For Crowe. For Hadlee. For Bert Sutcliffe. For Stewie Dempster. Also, for Dipak Patel. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 23, 2021

India in ICC finals since 2014:



2014 T20 WC: Lost

2017 Champions Trophy: Lost

2021 World Test Championship: Lost



💔 pic.twitter.com/KQ7j0LSoaU — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) June 23, 2021

Martin Crowe would have spilled his beer in heaven, superb Test, Kane Williamson's men are deserving victors, India did well and now onto the series against England... — KC Vijaya Kumar (@kcvblr) June 23, 2021

Really happy for the @BLACKCAPS. They stayed on top throughout the game. Their bowlers were outstanding especially Kyle Jamieson! Well fought to @imVkohli and his men too, it was an engrossing battle. NZ continues to be the bogey team for India at ICC events.. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/YrMdegu2e4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 23, 2021

Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor, 443 matches and 18,054 runs in all formats for @BLACKCAPS, hits the boundary that seals the World Test Championship. #WTC21 #INDvNZ — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) June 23, 2021

PS: It hurts a little less when the nicest guys in the sport win it. 🙂



Congratulations, New Zealand. 👏#WTCFinals | @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/MqfsBXURgC — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 23, 2021

A great story of redemption for Kane Williamson after the heartbreak 2 years ago. Nice for Ross Taylor to finally get ICC silverware. New Zealand are popular winners. India have helped to make it a Beautiful occasion. #ICCWorldTestChampionship final. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 23, 2021

Congratulations to Black Caps fans. We deserve to cherish this win after everything we’ve been through.



No this doesn’t make up for the WC, nothing ever will, but we’ll take this win orchestrated by two of our best cricketers ever.



This win is a gift to us from Kane and Ross.🖤 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) June 23, 2021

How fitting that Williamson and Taylor are the ones who steer NZ to victory. These two sides have given us such a brilliant, high quality final. Huge congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS & everyone who has been part of their incredible journey to the top. 🙌🏻 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 23, 2021

Last three finals of ICC events held in England:



2017 Women's World Cup

2019 Men's World Cup

2021 Men's World Test Championship



What an extraordinary set of matches.#INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/OTMSB4MYP9 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) June 23, 2021

By a Great Batch of NZ cricketers. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) June 23, 2021

New Zealand deserve this and so does Kane Williamson. They lost a final they didn't really lose two years ago, but kept at it with hard work and grace.



Having seen this team up close, I've experienced how humble, kind and gracious they are.



They deserve the world. #WTCFinal — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) June 23, 2021

The crisis man of New Zealand, BJ Watling has retired, a great career, greatest New Zealand test wicket keeper batsman. They will miss him especially when kiwis need tough runs in tough situations. He moved away with the WTC title. Thank you for all memories, BJ. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021

Ross Taylor started his first class the year New Zealand domestic players went on strike from jobs they didn't have. He is an amateur who became a pro. So did his team. 26 years for a Test win, 39 years for a series win, and 81 years for this.



From amateurs to champions. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 23, 2021

Thats it! Thats the winning moment for @BlackCaps and the hurdle of loosing at knockouts continues for #TeamIndia but really enjoyed this competitive final! Congratulations New Zealand 👏👏 well deserved ! #WTC21 #NZvsIND #WTCFINAL #WTCFinal21 pic.twitter.com/NZqxjFqzgl — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) June 23, 2021