On June 25, 2021, Indian fans celebrated the 38th anniversary of the country’s first cricket World Cup triumph. Kapil Dev and Co’s historic victory at Lord’s in 1983 was hailed by fans, former players and current stars with tributes on social media.

India have won two more world titles since then – the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup – but what Kapil Dev’s team achieved in England back in 1983 continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Up against Clive Lloyd’s mighty West Indies side that had won the last two editions and with just 183 runs to defend, India did the impossible by holding their nerve and delivering a stunning performance.

Pause, rewind, play: India’s 1983 World Cup triumph changed world cricket forever

Here are some of the tributes that flowed in for that unforgettable triumph:

#OnThisDay



In 1983, India scripted one of the greatest underdog triumphs in the history of sport. Kapil Dev and Co defeated the mighty West Indies to lift the World Cup.



🎥 ICCpic.twitter.com/IVdkE3bThE — The Field (@thefield_in) June 24, 2021

38 years ago on 25th June #1983, @therealkapildev #KapilsDevils created history.

Bharat mata was #WorldCupChampions @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI

We are all together and celebrating. Minus #SunilGavaskar and #RaviShastri they’re in England. Srikanth is missing due to domestic issues pic.twitter.com/pJFnvvEvPK — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2021

38 years ago on this day , India won the world cup against all odds and this victory inspired a generation of youngsters to take up cricket and dream big. Thank you @therealkapildev Paaji and team for inspiring us. pic.twitter.com/I5Q6xxhP6Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2021

25th June 1983. West Indies 2 for 57 chasing India's meagre 183. Viv Richards in blistering form, 33 off just 28 balls. Madan Lal bowls, Viv hits it high in the air, and Kapil sprints hard and then settles...

And a nation holds its collective breath... pic.twitter.com/9Mf15V1zIq — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 25, 2021

On this day in 1983, @therealkapildev and his men showed us that anything is possible if we dare to dream. This victory inspired a whole generation to take up cricket and dream big 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/nYgOJElYg3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 25, 2021

A day that changed the face of cricket in India and inspired so many kids to pick up a bat and ball 🇮🇳 Congratulations to the wonderful 1983 team on creating history and inspiring generations. pic.twitter.com/xYmalq4ZPO — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 25, 2021

The Most Important Day in Indian Cricket. Made millions play cricket. Made a whole generation believe that we can do it…thank you 🙌🙏 #ThisDayThatYear #1983 pic.twitter.com/h2vBGtAzNk — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 25, 2021

The magical smile of @therealkapildev and even more magical performance by his teammates on this day in 1983 is the only reason why cricket is greater than any religion in our country . pic.twitter.com/TqXczoKUVd — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 25, 2021

On June 25, 1983, India played the World Cup final. And Kapil Dev and team created history by defeating two-time defending champions West Indies to lay their hands on the coveted trophy at the Lord’s. pic.twitter.com/bdHHnEgZOe — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) June 25, 2021

Today in 1983



India Won their First Worldcup



Youngest Captain to win WC Trophy



24yrs 170d - Kapil Dev*

28yrs 94d - Ricky Ponting

29yrs 269d - MS Dhoni

30yrs 294d - Clive Lloyd — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 25, 2021

#OnThisDay in 1983, India won the Prudential World Cup beating the mighty West Indies by 43 runs at Lord’s. This win kickstarted a cricket revolution in India. What a win!



The same day in 1932, India played their first ever Test match at Lord’s. pic.twitter.com/3RWUY86iwM — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 25, 2021

With 1 win in two previous WCs, even the Indian team thought they had no chance. In fact, the plan was to fly to the US for a holiday straight after India got knocked out & most players had purchased their tickets. & then Tunbridge Wells & Old Trafford & Lords happened. pic.twitter.com/TZoYKNCRlh — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 25, 2021

There's just so much pride that we as Indians feel each time we look at this image 💙🇮🇳#OnThisDay in 1983, @therealkapildev and his #TeamIndia earned a special place in cricketing history with a World Cup triumph at Lord's 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T23bPP1tY8 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 25, 2021