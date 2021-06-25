On June 25, 2021, Indian fans celebrated the 38th anniversary of the country’s first cricket World Cup triumph. Kapil Dev and Co’s historic victory at Lord’s in 1983 was hailed by fans, former players and current stars with tributes on social media.
India have won two more world titles since then – the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup – but what Kapil Dev’s team achieved in England back in 1983 continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.
Up against Clive Lloyd’s mighty West Indies side that had won the last two editions and with just 183 runs to defend, India did the impossible by holding their nerve and delivering a stunning performance.
Pause, rewind, play: India’s 1983 World Cup triumph changed world cricket forever
Here are some of the tributes that flowed in for that unforgettable triumph:
