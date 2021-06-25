Novak Djokovic learned Friday he will face Britain’s Jack Draper at the start of his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title.

Like the women’s draw, which has witnessed a fair few withdrawals including the likes of Simon Halep and Naomi Osaka, the men’s draw is also missing some big names. Two-time winner Rafael Nadal is the standout absentee as well as US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who pulled out due to a wrist injury.

Eight-time winner Roger Federer, beaten in the 2019 final by Djokovic, and two-time champion Andy Murray are in the draw but there are fitness doubts over both players.

World number one Djokovic arrives at the All England Club after winning his 19th Grand Slam at Roland Garros and will first face 19-year-old Draper.

One more major for the 34-year-old Serbian, who has won Wimbledon five times, would pull him level with Federer and Nadal.

Federer, who is set to play experienced French campaigner Adrian Mannarino in the first round, is seeded sixth this year but has avoided Djokovic’s half of the draw.

The Swiss master looks vulnerable after losing in the second round of Halle, his traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament, which he has won 10 times.

Britain’s Murray, who only returned to singles play last week at Queen’s after a three-month hiatus, will play 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Standout men’s singles first round fixtures: Roger Federer-Adrian Mannarino Diego Schwartzman-Benoit Paire Jannik Sinner-Marton Fucsovics Stefanos Tsitsipas-Frances Tiafoe Andy Murray-Nikoloz Basilashvili Ugo Humbert-Nick Kyrgios Daniil Medvedev-Jan-Lennard Struff

The top 16 seeds at Wimbledon 2021, men’s singles: 1 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

2 MEDVEDEV, Daniil (RUS)

3 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

4 ZVEREV, Alexander (GER)

5 RUBLEV, Andrey (RUS)

6 FEDERER, Roger (SUI)

7 BERRETTINI, Matteo (ITA)

8 SCHWARTZMAN, Diego (ARG)

9 BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto (ESP)

10 CARRENO BUSTA, Pablo (ESP)

11 MONFILS, Gael (FRA)

12 SHAPOVALOV, Denis (CAN) ‘

13 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)

14 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)

15 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

16 DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL)

With AFP inputs