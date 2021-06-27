Indian women’s recurve archery team comprising Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari clinched their second World Cup gold medal of 2021, defeating Mexico in the final in Paris on Sunday.

The Indian trio triumphed 57-57, 55-52, 55-54 against the top seeds from Mexico in the World Cup third stage taking place in the French capital.

Up against Aida Roman, Ana Vazquez and Alejandra Valencia, the Indians started steadily with Ankita and Komalika shooting 10s but followed by an 8 by Deepika. But with the set on the line and needing a 10 to make sure her team didn’t trail 0-2, the Indian star produced the perfect score. The second and third sets saw other archers struggle but Deepika kept finding the center of the target with repetition and fittingly clinched the gold medal in three sets with a 10 from her bow.

In the Guatemala World Cup, the final between India and Mexico was a thriller that went down to the wire where Deepika shot a 10 in the shootoff to clinch gold.

The Indian team had lost to lower-ranked Colombia last Sunday to miss the Olympic team qualification quota that was at stake in Paris. That result meant Deepika would be the only Indian woman competing at the Olympics.

But overcoming the setback, the Indian team stormed into the final. They were second seeds in the event, finishing behind Mexico in the qualification round. On Friday, they dropped only a set before defeating sixth-ranked France 6-2 in the semi-finals. Before that, they overcame 15th seed Spain in the second round and then Turkey in the third, both by margins of 6-0.

On Saturday, India opened their tally in Paris as veteran compound archer Abhishek Verma stunned American heavyweight Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to bag a gold medal in the men’s individual event. He was the only Indian compound archer in contention for a medal at the event and booked his place at the season-ending World Cup Final.

India’s recurve contingent is also in contention for the individual and mixed pair medals, slated for later on Sunday with world No 3 Deepika in action in both. She will be shooting with Atanu Das in the mixed team event.

(With PTI inputs)