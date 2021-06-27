Indian women’s recurve archery team comprising Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari clinched their second World Cup gold medal of 2021, defeating Mexico in the final in Paris on Sunday. Later, Deepika paired with Atanu Das to clinch the recurve mixed team gold medal as well, for the pair’s first triumph together at the world stage.

First up, the Indian trio triumphed 57-57, 55-52, 55-54 against the top seeds from Mexico in the World Cup third stage taking place in the French capital.

Up against Aida Roman, Ana Vazquez and Alejandra Valencia, the Indians started steadily with Ankita and Komalika shooting 10s but followed by an 8 by Deepika. But with the set on the line and needing a 10 to make sure her team didn’t trail 0-2, the Indian star produced the perfect score. The second and third sets saw other archers struggle but Deepika kept finding the center of the target with repetition and fittingly clinched the gold medal in three sets with a 10 from her bow.

In the Guatemala World Cup, the final between India and Mexico was a thriller that went down to the wire where Deepika shot a 10 in the shootoff to clinch gold.

The Indian team had lost to lower-ranked Colombia last Sunday to miss the Olympic team qualification quota that was at stake in Paris. That result meant Deepika would be the only Indian woman competing at the Olympics.

But overcoming the setback, the Indian team stormed into the final. They were second seeds in the event, finishing behind Mexico in the qualification round. On Friday, they dropped only a set before defeating sixth-ranked France 6-2 in the semi-finals. Before that, they overcame 15th seed Spain in the second round and then Turkey in the third, both by margins of 6-0.

The husband-wife combo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair. The recurve mixed team is going to make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 and the pair warmed up for it in fine fashion overcoming Netherlands from a set down, to win 37-38, 36-33, 39-37, 38-38. The second set was a bit wild from the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg while the Indians kept their targets close to the center for the most part. The fourth set needed to be a tie for India to clinch gold, and Deepika finished with a 9 to do just that.

The duo had won bronze medal, beating USA, in the first World Cup of the season in Guatemala.

On Saturday, India opened their tally in Paris as veteran compound archer Abhishek Verma stunned American heavyweight Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to bag a gold medal in the men’s individual event. He was the only Indian compound archer in contention for a medal at the event and booked his place at the season-ending World Cup Final.

Deepika Kumari is also in contention for the medal in the recurve individual event where she is in the semifinals.

(With PTI inputs)