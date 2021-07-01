It was a contrasting day for top-10 women’s singles seeds at Wimbledon on Wednesday as three top-10 players were knocked out while two were taken to a third set and two others ensured smooth passage.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin was beaten by world No 82 Madison Brengle in the second round while fifth seed Bianca Andreescu and ninth seed Belinda Bencic exited in the first round after rain delay pushed their matches to the third day.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, survived a scare and a partisan Centre Crowd to down British wild card Katie Boulter. The Belarusian came from a set down to beat the world No 219 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Earlier, third seed Elina Svitolina overcame Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed had a relatively easy day, getting past former finalist Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-3 while eighth seed Karolina Pliskova beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-2.

Former Australian Open winner Kenin lost 6-2, 6-4 in just 45 minutes to compatriot Brengle who will face either Viktoria Golubic or Danielle Collins for a place in the last 16. Kenin committed 41 unforced errors to Brengle’s seven.

Former US Open winner Andreescu’s nightmare season continued as she lost 6-2, 6-1 to Alize Cornet of France. The 21-year-old fifth seed missed both Rome and Madrid due to testing positive for Covid-19 and then was knocked out in the first round of the French Open.

It was the second time this month that Cornet has beaten Andreescu having knocked her out in the second round of the Berlin tournament.

Cornet, 31, whose best run at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2014, plays the winner of the match between Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Among the other top-10 seeds, seven-time champion Serena Williams limped out of her match on Tuesday and two-time Wimbledon victor Petra Kvitova was knocked out on Monday.

Results

Second round

Elise Mertens (BEL x13) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-2, 6-0

Iga Swiatek (POL x7) bt Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-1, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x18) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Katie Boulter (GBR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

First round

Coco Vandeweghe (USA) bt Olga Govortsova (BLR) 6-4, 6-2

Katerina Siniaková (CZE) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-1, 6-0

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) bt Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 6-4, 6-1

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x12) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-1, 6-3

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Samantha Murray (GBR) 6-3, 6-3

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Vitalia Diatchenko (RUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-0

Markéta Vondroušová (CZE) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x24) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Darya Kasatkina (RUS x31) bt Patricia Tig (ROM) 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-1, 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x5) 6-2, 6-1

Elina Svitolina (UKR x3) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Magda Linette (POL) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 6-3, 6-1

Paula Badosa (ESP x30) bt Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Karolina Muchova (CZE x19) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3, 6-3

Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2, 6-2

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) bt Astra Sharma (AUS) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x16) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-2, 6-2

Kaja Juvan (SLO) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x9) 6-3, 6-3

Clara Burel (FRA) bt Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-2, 6-2

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3